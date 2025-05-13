WATCH TV LIVE

Carrier to Invest $1B to Boost US Production

The Carrier logo above a trading post at the New York Stock Exchange (Richard Drew/AP)

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 09:53 AM EDT

Carrier Global Tuesday announced plans to invest $1 billion over five years in the United States, in response to President Donald Trump's policies encouraging domestic production.

Global firms are boosting their investments and presence in the U.S. after Trump's policies have pushed companies across sectors, including Apple and Ford, to produce within the country and generate jobs.

The additional headwind from Trump's tariffs has also caused companies to rethink their supply chains.

Carrier said the move would generate 4,000 jobs, as it aims to hire 1,000 U.S. service technicians, and train over 100,000 climate solutions service and sales professionals over the next five years.

The additional investment will fund the expansion of existing facilities and construction of a new site to support production related to components of heat pumps and battery assemblies.

Earlier this month, Carrier beat quarterly profit estimates and raised its 2025 forecast amid strong demand for heating and air conditioning products.

During President Trump's first term, Carrier and its then-parent company, United Technologies Corp, abandoned plans to close a plant and move 1,400 jobs to Mexico. In exchange, the company received $7 million in state tax breaks to stay in Indiana.

