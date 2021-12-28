×
Carnival Says Most Itineraries Unchanged Even as Omicron Cases Rise

Carnival cruise ship
Carnival cruise ship Aida bella reverses to the berthing position in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, (AP)

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 12:58 PM

Carnival Corp said on Tuesday a majority of its ships' itineraries were unchanged, despite a surge in Omicron coronavirus cases that has threatened to stall a recovery in the cruise industry.

The world's largest cruise operator, however, said a few destination ports were reviewing their protocols and processes due to the fast-spreading new variant.

Many passengers and reports, including those from CNN and Euronews, said authorities of a few ports in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and Mexico disallowed passengers from cruise ships that were carrying active COVID-19 cases to disembark.

"Looks like my cruise this Friday is a cruise to no where," wrote one Reddit user on a Royal Caribbean forum late Monday.

Carnival said on Monday it would find an alternative destination should it be forced to cancel a port. Royal Caribbean Group did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd declined to comment.

"The cruise lines' reaction to the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron surge is largely hit or miss," said James Walker, a Miami-based maritime lawyer.

Carnival's shares were up 1%, while those of Norwegian Cruise and Royal Caribbean were largely flat.

The Omicron variant has sparked concerns that the U.S. health officials may reintroduce a temporary ban on cruising, just months after U.S. cruise operators resumed guest operations.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
