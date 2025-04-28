WATCH TV LIVE

Automakers Want Congress to Bar California 2035 EV Plans

(Dreamstime)

Monday, 28 April 2025 09:42 AM EDT

Major automakers want Congress to bar California's landmark plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 that has been adopted by 11 other states, warning the rules could begin impacting vehicle shipments in a few months.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote later this week on legislation to repeal a waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Joe Biden in December allowing California to mandate at least 80% electric vehicles by 2035.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and other major automakers said car companies could soon be "forced to substantially reduce the number of overall vehicles for sale to inflate their proportion of electric vehicles sales."

