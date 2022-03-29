×
Icahn to Nominate Two Directors to Kroger Board

Carl Icahn
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn (AP)

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 03:17 PM

Kroger Co. said on Tuesday that activist investor Carl Icahn has submitted an intent to nominate two director candidates for election to the supermarket chain's board, citing concerns around animal welfare in the company's supply chain.

Icahn previously made a similar push at McDonald's Corp in February, nominating two members to its board of directors in an escalating fight over the treatment of pigs by the burger chain's suppliers.

Kroger said it is not directly involved in raising or the processing of any animals.

Icahn has nominated Alexis Fox and Margarita Paláu-Hernández to stand for election at Kroger's board.

