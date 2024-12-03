WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cargill | layoffs

Cargill to Terminate 475 Employees in Minnesota

Cargill to Terminate 475 Employees in Minnesota

Cargill corporate headquarters in Hopkins, Minnesota (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 03 December 2024 11:29 AM EST

Global trading house Cargill has told Minnesota it will permanently lay off about 475 employees from facilities in the state starting on Feb. 5, a state agency said Tuesday.

Cargill has said it plans to cut around 5% of its staff after revenue slumped in its most recent fiscal year as crop prices hit multi-year lows.

Agricultural merchants, including privately held Cargill, are under pressure as prices of the commodity crops they trade, such as wheat, corn and soybeans, have dropped to near four-year lows and crop processing margins have shrunk.

Cargill's Minnesota employees work at an office center in Wayzata or are "tagged" to the facility but live elsewhere, the company said in a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

"Cargill is undergoing a business restructuring that is resulting in a reduction in force of certain roles at the Wayzata Office Center," the letter said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global trading house Cargill has told Minnesota it will permanently lay off about 475 employees from facilities in the state starting on Feb. 5, a state agency said Tuesday.
cargill, layoffs
150
2024-29-03
Tuesday, 03 December 2024 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved