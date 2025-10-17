US Auto Loan Delinquencies Up 50% Since 2010

As cars have become increasingly expensive and interest rates have soared, car loan delinquencies have spiked 50% in the past 15 years, Bloomberg reports.

The average monthly payment for a new car has reached $767, with one in five borrowers now paying over $1,000 a month, according to Edmunds.com. Since 2010, the average auto loan balance has surged 57%, outpacing every other category of consumer credit.

“Car ownership costs have skyrocketed,” said Rikard Bandebo, VantageScore’s chief economist. “Prices and financing costs have both risen dramatically, especially in the past five years.”

Consumers across all income brackets are feeling the squeeze of car loans, once one of the safest types of consumer credit.

With new car prices now topping $50,000, and interest rates on auto loans exceeding 9%, even higher-income borrowers are beginning to miss payments. Stricter lending standards for subprime customers have shifted much of the recent delinquency growth toward prime and near-prime consumers.

To make payments more manageable, many buyers are extending loan terms to seven years or longer, leaving a growing share of owners “underwater”—owing more than their vehicles are worth.

Automakers’ focus on pricier trucks and SUVs, along with a shrinking pool of budget-friendly models, suggests the strain won’t ease soon. “Consumers are in a more fragile position than at any time since the last recession,” Bandebo warned. “We expect this pressure to persist into next year.”