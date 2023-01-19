Capital One Cuts 1,100 Tech Positions

Thursday, 19 January 2023 03:02 PM EST
Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp. cut over 1,100 positions in tech, Bloomberg reported Thursday, the latest U.S. company to downsize in recent months to rein in costs
