Tags: capital one technology layoffs

Capital One Cuts 1,100 Tech Positions

(AP)

Thursday, 19 January 2023 03:02 PM EST

Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp. cut over 1,100 positions in tech, Bloomberg reported Thursday, the latest U.S. company to downsize in recent months to rein in costs

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp. cut over 1,100 positions in tech, Bloomberg reported Thursday, the latest U.S. company to downsize in recent months to rein in costs.
