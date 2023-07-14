×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cantor fitzgerald | sec

SEC Fines Cantor $1.4M for Failing to ID Large Traders

SEC Fines Cantor $1.4M for Failing to ID Large Traders
(AP)

Friday, 14 July 2023 10:16 AM EDT

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday fined Cantor Fitzgerald $1.4 million for repeatedly failing to identify and report customers who qualified as large traders.

Cantor, a New York-based investment bank and brokerage, did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to the civil fine.

Large traders trade at least 2 million shares or $20 million a day, or at least 20 million shares or $200 million a month. They are typically professional investors, or institutional investors such as banks, hedge funds, insurers and mutual funds.

According to the regulator, Cantor failed to track and report more than 100 large traders over the last six years.

It also said Cantor repeatedly failed for more than a decade to file forms identifying itself or affiliates as large traders.

The SEC said Cantor has improved its practices to ensure its compliance, and updated its reporting procedures in December 2022 and May 2023.

Cantor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SEC began requiring greater disclosures about large traders in 2011, to more quickly identify their impact on major market developments and as necessary bring enforcement actions.

Requiring greater disclosure was in part a response to the May 2010 "flash crash," when the Dow Jones industrial average fell close to 1,000 points in about 10 minutes.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday fined Cantor Fitzgerald $1.4 million for repeatedly failing to identify and report customers who qualified as large traders.
cantor fitzgerald, sec
216
2023-16-14
Friday, 14 July 2023 10:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved