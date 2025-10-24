WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: canada | reagan | tv | ad | u.s. | trade | talks

Canada Pauses Reagan Ad to Permit US Trade Talks to Resume

Canada Pauses Reagan Ad to Permit US Trade Talks to Resume
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, models a new belt buckle presented to him by Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, after signing agreements to build new energy and trade infrastructure in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 7, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/AP)

Friday, 24 October 2025 02:55 PM EDT

Ontario will pause the Ronald Reagan ad campaign that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to call off trade talks with Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday.

The advertisements, which feature the popular late Republican U.S. president saying tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster, will run over the weekend during the World Series and stop on Monday, Ford said.

"In speaking with Prime Minister (Mark) Carney, Ontario will pause its U.S. advertising campaign effective Monday so that trade talks can resume," Ford said in a statement.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ontario will pause the Ronald Reagan ad campaign that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to call off trade talks with Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
canada, reagan, tv, ad, u.s., trade, talks, donald trump
87
2025-55-24
Friday, 24 October 2025 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved