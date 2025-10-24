Canada Pauses Reagan Ad to Permit US Trade Talks to Resume

Ontario will pause the Ronald Reagan ad campaign that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to call off trade talks with Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday.

The advertisements, which feature the popular late Republican U.S. president saying tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster, will run over the weekend during the World Series and stop on Monday, Ford said.

"In speaking with Prime Minister (Mark) Carney, Ontario will pause its U.S. advertising campaign effective Monday so that trade talks can resume," Ford said in a statement.