Why Aaron DeHoog's 'Called to Prosperity' Is Resonating With Christians Seeking Financial Purpose

At a time when inflation, market volatility, and financial anxiety dominate headlines, financial author and Christian educator Aaron DeHoog is stepping into the national conversation with a bold message for believers.

“Stop fearing prosperity, start embracing it,” DeHoog remarks, holding a copy of his new book, Called to Prosperity.

The hardcover is rapidly gaining attention among faith-driven investors, business leaders, and church communities for one reason: it directly challenges what DeHoog calls “the poverty mindset” that has taken root in much of modern Christianity.

Instead of treating money as something spiritually dangerous, DeHoog argues that Scripture repeatedly calls believers to prosper … to multiply resources, expand their capacity, and use wealth strategically to build God’s Kingdom.

Not later. Now.

And he doesn’t make the case softly.

Drawing on the 2,350 biblical references to money, decades of personal successful investing, and executive leadership experience, DeHoog lays out a direct, structured framework he calls the Abundant Prosperity Blueprint.

It’s built on three pillars:

Give: The Bible promises that if God can get money THROUGH you, he will get it TO you (and there will be an abundance left FOR you).

Gain: See the opportunities open up for purposeful work. We might not be saved by work, but we are saved for work.

Grow: Take the financial blessings you receive and boldly grow them like the servants in The Parable of the Talents who made a 100% return on their investments.

And it must be in that exact order: Give first, then Gain, then Grow.

“Those who follow this simple blueprint for managing their money are three times wealthier than the average American,” DeHoog states. “Yet unfortunately, 73% of Christians ignore what the Bible says about money. Imagine if every believer could increase their wealth threefold, not so that they could build their own Kingdom, but so that they could build His Kingdom.”

From Bible Teacher to Financial Market Leader to Author

Aaron DeHoog’s path is not the typical finance author story.

He began with a theology and history degree, taught Bible classes, and served in church leadership before earning his MBA and moving into financial publishing. He went on to hold senior roles at major investment research and media organizations, where teams under his leadership helped hundreds of thousands of readers make investment decisions and long-term financial plans.

By his own account, the turning point came after years at the top of the financial publishing world. He says, “When I turned 45, I decided to step down as CEO and shift focus to a new mission: teaching Christians what the Bible actually says about money.”

That mission resulted in Called to Prosperity.

A Direct Challenge to ‘Safe’ Christian Money Thinking

DeHoog’s thesis is simple and, in some circles, controversial: The majority of Christians are underperforming financially due to bad theology about money.

“Believers often misquote Scripture, misunderstand warnings about greed, and unintentionally adopt a ‘poverty virtue mindset.’” The result, he says, is “hesitation to invest, reluctance to build wealth, and discomfort with financial growth, even when done ethically and generously.”

His book pushes back hard against the “poverty is greater than prosperity” mindset. He does this by highlighting biblical figures who built, multiplied, and deployed wealth, and connects their examples to modern financial tools like equity investing, portfolio strategy, and disciplined long-term ownership of businesses.

Jesus’ Parable of the Talents, from Matthew 25, plays a central role in his argument. DeHoog interprets it not as a metaphor only, but as a direct behavioral instruction: Christians are commanded to increase both their spiritual and financial talents.

DeHoog argues, “Every believer is called to increase their ability — their ability to give, to produce value, and to grow resources wisely.”

A Get-Rich-Quick Message? No …

Unlike popular prosperity messaging that promises fast results, DeHoog repeatedly emphasizes discipline, patience, and responsibility.

He warns against speculation, hype-driven investing, and emotional decision-making. Instead, he promotes giving so much “that stretches you a little, excites you a lot, and grows your faith immeasurably!”

He also encourages purpose-driven work as a part of God’s perfect creation and dismisses the idea of retirement altogether.

Most importantly, DeHoog frames wealth as capacity, not luxury … the capacity to fund ministries, support churches, launch initiatives, and expand charitable reach.

Why the Message Is Spreading Now

Timing may be one reason DeHoog’s message is resonating.

With financial insecurity rising, more faith-based readers are actively searching for guidance that integrates biblical conviction with financial competence.

DeHoog’s book lands squarely in that space; part theology, part financial field manual.

Dan Dorner, founder of the Christian firm In-Rhythm Consulting, says Called to Prosperity is “a powerful message with a humble approach that aligns spiritual truth with practical action. This book is a timely call to live with purpose, generosity, and unwavering faith.”

DeHoog’s mission is to help believers expand their financial strength so their generosity can expand with it. More funded churches. More supported ministries. More community investment. More long-term Kingdom infrastructure.

“Wealth is a tool to build God’s Kingdom, not a trophy for our Kingdom,” DeHoog says, and that is the through-line of Called to Prosperity.

As economic uncertainty continues and faith communities reassess their financial footing, DeHoog’s message is entering the debate at full volume.

