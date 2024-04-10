×
Tags: caitlin clark | wnba | tv

Caitlin Clark Features Prominently in WNBA TV Plans

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles after catching her 10th rebound to give her a triple-double against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten women's tournament, March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 02:48 PM EDT

It's no coincidence that the Indiana Fever feature prominently in the WNBA's 2024 television and streaming schedule released Wednesday.

The Fever own the No. 1 overall pick in Monday's 2024 WNBA Draft and are widely expected to select Iowa superstar and media sensation Caitlin Clark.

Thirty-six of Indiana's 40 games will be aired by the league's national broadcast and streaming partners: 13 games on NBA TV; eight on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2; eight on ION; four on Prime Video; two on the CBS Television Network; and one on the CBS Sports Network.

"With the energy and excitement already generated by what we anticipate will be a star-studded rookie class, and on the heels of a 2023 season that featured one of the greatest MVP races in WNBA history and our most-watched regular season in over two decades, the WNBA's broadcast and streaming partners are offering a huge national platform that will showcase the league's superstars, rising stars, rivalries and a newly reconfigured WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The WNBA regular season tips off on May 14 and runs through Sept. 19.

Clark guided the Hawkeyes to a runner-up finish at the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament. The consensus national player of the year became the all-time leading scorer (men and women) in NCAA Division I and turned Iowa games into must-see TV with her logo-range 3-pointers and artistic assists.

Iowa's 87-75 loss to undefeated South Carolina in Sunday's national championship game averaged 18.7 million TV viewers, making it the most-watched sporting event outside of the Olympics or football since 2019.

Two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas will make 35 total appearances on broadcast and streaming partners.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


