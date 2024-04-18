WATCH TV LIVE

Caitlin Clark Closing in on $10M+ Nike Deal

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark holds her jersey following a WNBA basketball news conference, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, is close to signing a $10 million or higher endorsement deal with Nike, industry sources tell The Athletic.

Under Armour and Adidas also offered Clark lucrative contracts, two sources said.

Clark’s current sponsorship partnerships, including one with Nike that ended at the end of the college basketball season, are valued at around $3.1 million, according to Front Office Sports. Three of these collaborators are Gatorade, State Farm and Panini.

At the University of Iowa, Clark was a supernova who consistently broke records and attracted new fans to women’s college basketball — a whopping 18.9 million viewers for the Hawkeyes’ NCAA Tournament national title game loss to South Carolina.

With Clark in the mix, the WNBA Draft viewership was 2.4 million, four times what it was last year. Clark’s jersey is also the top seller for any draft pick on draft night in Fanatics’ history.

Clark was the No. 1 pick, signed by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

Besides the 22-year-old phenom’s amazing talent on the court, Clark is relatable because of her fun, playful and slightly sarcastic personality, Dickson Jenson, her former coach from the sixth grade through high school, tells USA Today.

