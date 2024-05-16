WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: caitlin clark | fever | espn

Caitlin Clark's Fever Debut a Big Hit for ESPN

Caitlin Clark's Fever Debut a Big Hit for ESPN
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is guarded by Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones (42) and guard DiJonai Carrington (21) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP)

Thursday, 16 May 2024 09:09 AM EDT

Caitlin Clark's debut for the Indiana Fever drew 2.1 million viewers across all platforms on Tuesday night, making it the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN.

Viewership peaked at 2.3 million viewers for the game between the Fever and Connecticut Sun. The Sun prevailed 92-71.

The game was the most-watched WNBA game since the Los Angeles Sparks and Houston Comets averaged 2.45 million viewers on NBC for a 2001 Memorial Day contest.

The previous most-watched WNBA game on ESPN networks was for the 2004 WNBA debut of Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, which drew an average of 1.43 million viewers.

Clark scored 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting and committed 10 turnovers in her Indiana debut.

Clark is used to being part of television records. Clark and her Iowa teammates played against South Carolina in this year's NCAA women's championship game, and the telecast on ESPN averaged a record 18.7 million viewers.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Caitlin Clark's debut for the Indiana Fever drew 2.1 million viewers across all platforms on Tuesday night, making it the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN.
caitlin clark, fever, espn
150
2024-09-16
Thursday, 16 May 2024 09:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved