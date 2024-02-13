×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: byd | mexico | factory | ev

China's BYD Plans New EV Plant in Mexico

China's BYD Plans New EV Plant in Mexico
The ''BYD Explorer No. 1'' car carrier, loaded with new energy vehicles, sets sail from Yantai Port in Yantai, China, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP)

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 02:52 PM EST

China's BYD Co. Ltd. is planning to set up a new manufacturing plant in Mexico, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing the company's Mexico head, as the electric vehicle maker aims to establish an export hub to the United States.

BYD, which overtook its biggest rival Tesla Inc to become the top EV maker in terms of sales in the previous quarter, has launched a feasibility study for a new plant in Mexico and is negotiating with government officials at various levels for location and other terms, Nikkei reported.

BYD, which has its sales concentrated in China, aims to expand its global presence and is building new plants overseas in addition to expanding exports from China.

"Overseas production is indispensable for an international brand," Zhou Zou, country manager of BYD Mexico told Nikkei.

In Latin America, BYD plans to spend 3 billion real($605.94 million) to build a plant in Brazil, Nikkei reported. ($1 = 4.9510 reais)

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
China's BYD Co. Ltd. is planning to set up a new manufacturing plant in Mexico, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing the company's Mexico head, as the electric vehicle maker aims to establish an export hub to the United States.
byd, mexico, factory, ev
155
2024-52-13
Tuesday, 13 February 2024 02:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved