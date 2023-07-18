×
business inventories | inflation | credit costs

US Business Inventories Edge Up in May; Sales Tepid

Tuesday, 18 July 2023 10:52 AM EDT

U.S. business inventories rose moderately in May as businesses continued to manage stocks in anticipation of weaker demand because of higher borrowing costs.

Business inventories rose 0.2% after ticking up 0.1% in April, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. The increase in inventories, a key component of gross domestic product, was in line with economists' expectations.

Inventories increased 3.5% on a year-on-year basis in May.

Private inventory investment rose at its slowest pace in 1 1/2 years in the first quarter, helping to restrict GDP growth to a 2.0% annualized pace in that three-month period. Growth estimates for the second quarter are around a 2.3% pace. Retail inventories rose 0.7% in May instead of 0.8% as estimated in an advance report published last month. They climbed 0.3% in April.

Motor vehicle inventories accelerated 2.8% instead of 2.9% as estimated last month. They increased 1.6% in April.

Retail inventories, excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, slipped 0.1% instead of being unchanged as estimated last month.

Wholesale inventories were unchanged, while stocks at manufacturers fell 0.2%.

Business sales gained 0.2% after edging down 0.1% in April. At May's sales pace, it would take 1.40 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from April.

