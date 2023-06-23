×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: business equipment loans | u.s. economy

US Business Borrowing for Equipment up 1% in May

US Business Borrowing for Equipment up 1% in May
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 23 June 2023 03:37 PM EDT

U.S. companies borrowed 1% more in May compared to a year earlier to finance equipment investments, industry body Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said Friday.

The companies signed up for new loans, leases and lines of credit worth $9.5 billion last month, up from $9.4 billion a year ago.

"We have seen some small signs of localized stabilization with previously shy banks and finance companies slowly showing interest in exploring equipment finance assets," said Daryn Lecy, chief operating officer at Oakmont Capital Services — an equipment finance broker.

ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 76.4%, down from 77.3% in April.

"The tightened liquidity remains a concern," Lecy added.

Washington-based ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America and financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar, Dell Technologies, Siemens AG , Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index in June stood at 44.1, an increase from 40.6 in May. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. companies borrowed 1% more in May compared to a year earlier to finance equipment investments, industry body Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said Friday.
business equipment loans, u.s. economy
199
2023-37-23
Friday, 23 June 2023 03:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved