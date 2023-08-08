Burger King Revival Powers Restaurant Brands' Q2

Restaurant Brands International topped market estimates for quarterly results Tuesday, as improved marketing and promotional offers drew more customers to its Burger King chain while traffic at Tim Hortons held strong, sending its shares up more than 4%.

Burger King had previously struggled to drive sales in the United States, but the brand has ramped up investments in restaurant remodels, new technology, advertising and kitchen equipment and also streamlined its menus and operations.

In the second quarter alone, the burger chain invested $12 million as part of its turnaround plan, including $10 million towards advertising. It has also been closing underperforming stores, with total Burger King U.S. restaurant count falling 2.2% to 6,900 in the quarter.

The efforts seem to have paid off as Burger King gained market share in May for the first time in more than three years, data from research firm M Science showed.

Limited-time launches such as the "Spider-Verse" Whopper and offers including the Whopper Jr. Duo deal drove higher spend at Burger King and attracted new, younger customers, executives said on a post-earnings call.

While traffic at Burger King U.S. still remained slightly negative, it improved sequentially. Comparable sales were up 8.3% in the quarter, above analysts' estimate of a 4.5% rise.

"It was a very strong quarter. Frankly I was very surprised at the beat across all of their businesses...I have to give management credit for the type of execution that they're operating on right now," said Sante Faustini III, director of product intelligence at M Science.

Meanwhile, Tim Hortons' comparable sales grew a better-than-expected 12.5% in Canada, aided by strong demand for its cold beverages and new launches including the BBQ Crispy Chicken flavor for its bowls and wraps.

Global comparable sales at Restaurant Brands, which also owns the Popeyes and Firehouse Subs chains, rose about 10% in the quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of 5.75%.

Excluding items, Restaurant Brands earned 85 cents per share in the quarter, beating Refinitiv estimates of 77 cents.