Wall Street Slashes S&P 500 Targets, GDP Forecasts

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 01:50 PM EDT

Analysts expect U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs to weaken global economic growth, fuel volatility in markets and raise inflationary pressures.

Last week, Jefferies slashed its S&P 500 annual target to 5,300, the lowest on Wall Street, from its previous forecast of 6,000, while Citigroup cut its benchmark index target to 5,800 from 6,500.

Following are the forecasts from some top banks on the performance of the S&P 500 in 2025, inflation in the U.S. and the world, and gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the United States.

