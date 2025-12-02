WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: brokerage | federal | reserve | rate | cut | december | jobs

Major Brokerages Boost Bets on Dec. Fed Rate Cut

Major Brokerages Boost Bets on Dec. Fed Rate Cut
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 08:21 AM EST

BofA Global Research became the latest brokerage to forecast an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December, as dovish signals from key voting members and weakness in labor market conditions ramped up hopes of lower borrowing costs.

The Wall Street brokerage joined global peers like J.P.Morgan and Goldman Sachs who expect a quarter-point reduction when the Federal Open Market Committee meet for their last policy meeting of the year on December 9 and 10.

Traders are pricing in an 87.2% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered are among the few expecting the central bank to remain on hold next week.

Here are the forecasts from major brokerages for December policy meeting:

Major-Brokerages-Fed-Rate-Outlook-2.jpg

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
BofA Global Research became the latest brokerage to forecast an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December, as dovish signals from key voting members and weakness in labor market conditions ramped up hopes of lower borrowing costs.
brokerage, federal, reserve, rate, cut, december, jobs, manufacturing
128
2025-21-02
Tuesday, 02 December 2025 08:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved