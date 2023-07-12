×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: broadcom | vmware | marvell

Broadcom's $61B VMware Deal Wins EU Antitrust OK

Broadcom's $61B VMware Deal Wins EU Antitrust OK
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 12 July 2023 06:30 AM EDT

U.S. chipmaker Broadcom secured EU antitrust approval  Wednesday for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware after offering remedies to help rival Marvell Technology.

The deal, Broadcom's largest ever, will help the chipmaker diversify into enterprise software.

Broadcom offered Marvell and other rivals interoperability commitments related to its Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs), a kind of storage adapters, the European Commission said, confirming a Reuters story last month.

Marvell and other rivals will have "guaranteed access to the interoperability Application Programming Interfaces as well as to the materials, tools and technical support necessary for the development and certification of third-party FC HBAs," the EU competition enforcer said.

Marvell and other rivals will also have guaranteed access to the source code for all of Broadcom's current and future FC HBA drivers through an irrevocable open source license.

"The commitments offered by Broadcom will enable its only rival Marvell, to continue competing on equal footing and ensure a similar protection for any future entrants," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the UK competition agency are also examining the deal.

"We continue to make progress with our various regulatory filings around the world, having received legal merger clearance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, South Africa, and Taiwan, and foreign investment control clearance in all necessary jurisdictions," Broadcom said in a statement.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. chipmaker Broadcom secured EU antitrust approval Wednesday for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware after offering remedies to help rival Marvell Technology. The deal, Broadcom's largest ever, will help the chipmaker diversify into...
broadcom, vmware, marvell
233
2023-30-12
Wednesday, 12 July 2023 06:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved