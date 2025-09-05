WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: broadcom | artificial intelligence | openai

Broadcom Rallies 10% on New AI Deal, CEO's Assurance

Broadcom Rallies 10% on New AI Deal, CEO's Assurance
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 05 September 2025 07:57 AM EDT

Broadcom shares jumped 10% in premarket trading Friday, as an upbeat outlook for artificial intelligence revenue and CEO Hock Tan's pledge to stay on for five more years reassured investors betting on the chipmaker's custom silicon strategy.

The firm, one of the world's most valuable chipmakers, has become a key player in the generative AI boom by designing custom semiconductors for cloud giants seeking alternatives to Nvidia's GPUs.

The company on Thursday said it has secured over $10 billion in AI infrastructure orders from a new customer, with Tan forecasting "significantly improved" AI revenue growth in fiscal year 2026.

"Broadcom narrative is going to take off once again," Bernstein analysts led by Stacy Rasgon said.

Tan's decision to extend his tenure through 2030 added to investor confidence.

"Hock must see a runway here as he renewed his contract...suggesting he sees something worth sticking around for," Bernstein analysts said.

Investors have bet big on AI-driven chipmakers, and have propelled Broadcom's shares nearly 32% higher so far this year, after the company's valuation crossed $1 trillion in December.

LARGE DEAL BUZZ

The timing of Broadcom's latest $10 billion AI deal has fueled speculation that OpenAI is the unnamed customer, following a Financial Times report on Thursday that the ChatGPT maker is working with Broadcom to develop its own custom AI chips.

Tan said the new partnership would materially boost AI revenue, though he declined to name the client.

The CEO earlier this year had hinted at four new potential customers who were "deeply engaged" with the company to create their own custom chips, in addition to its three existing large clients.

J.P.Morgan analysts, who believe the new customer is OpenAI, said the ramp up will "materially increase" Broadcom's AI revenue outlook for fiscal 2026 and beyond, calling it a "turning point" that adds to the company's already strong pipeline of custom silicon wins.

Analysts at Bernstein and Morgan Stanley also said that the timing and scale of the deal suggest OpenAI is likely behind it.

The Broadcom stock trades at 38.6 times its forward earnings estimates, a premium to Marvell's 20.3 multiple and the broader S&P 500 index's 22.5, according to LSEG data.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Broadcom shares jumped 10% in premarket trading Friday, as an upbeat outlook for artificial intelligence revenue and CEO Hock Tan's pledge to stay on for five more years reassured investors betting on the chipmaker's custom silicon strategy.
broadcom, artificial intelligence, openai
361
2025-57-05
Friday, 05 September 2025 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved