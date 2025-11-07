WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: british airways | starlink | wi-fi

British Airways to Offer Free Starlink Wi-Fi

A British Airways Boeing 747 plane taking off from Heathrow Airport in London. (AP)

Friday, 07 November 2025 06:56 AM EST

British Airways has announced it will roll out complimentary, ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire fleet starting in 2026, marking a major milestone in the airline’s $9 billion overhaul.

The move will enable passengers in all cabins to stay connected from gate-to-gate, allowing them to stream videos, work online, and stay in touch on multiple devices – even when flying over oceans and remote regions.

Powered by Starlink, SpaceX’s advanced low-Earth orbit satellite network, the service promises lightning-fast, low-latency internet comparable to home broadband.

“Launching Starlink on both our long-haul and short-haul aircraft is game-changing for us and our customers,” said Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO. “This innovation elevates the onboard experience by offering seamless connectivity from gate-to-gate. Especially on short-haul flights, it will really differentiate us from our competitors.”

The Starlink rollout is the latest in a series of major investments designed to transform British Airways’ customer experience.

Since announcing its upgrades in 2024, the airline has delivered: new global lounges in Miami and Dubai; 36 new aircraft; record punctuality performance supported by advanced AI-driven operational systems; and customer reimbursements for cancelled or delayed flights, including hotel vouchers.

