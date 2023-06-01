×
british airways refunds | dot | covid-19 cancellations

US Fines British Airways $1.1M for Delayed Refunds

A British Airways aircraft touching down at Spain's Alicante airport (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 01 June 2023 02:37 PM EDT

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Thursday it is fining British Airways $1.1 million for failing to provide timely refunds to passengers for flights to and from the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, USDOT received over 1,200 complaints alleging British Airways failed to provide timely refunds. British Airways, which is owned by IAG, disputed the allegations.

USDOT said it would credit British Airways $550,000 toward the penalty because the airline in 2020 and 2021 issued more than $40 million in refunds to customers with nonrefundable tickets.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 01 June 2023 02:37 PM
