Bridgewater Co-CIO: US Stocks 'Good' to Hold Now

Bridgewater Associates Co-Chief Investment Officer Karen Karniol-Tambour said Tuesday U.S. stocks are a "good thing" to hold, adding she expects robust economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking at a Yahoo Finance Invest event, Karniol-Tambour said the U.S. growth outlook is driving stocks higher despite a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield to a four-month high following Trump's victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"We probably still have room to run on growth, even under a scenario of tariffs with a lot of the unknowns," she said. Trump vowed during his campaign to slap tariffs on an array of imported goods, which experts say could trigger a surge in inflation that requires interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up almost 5% since Trump's election victory.

Higher economic productivity, however, could help offset the impact of tariffs on inflation, Karniol-Tambour said.