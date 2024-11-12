WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bridgewater | stocks | trump | rally

Bridgewater Co-CIO: US Stocks 'Good' to Hold Now

Bridgewater Co-CIO: US Stocks 'Good' to Hold Now
Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images/2023 file)

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 03:04 PM EST

Bridgewater Associates Co-Chief Investment Officer Karen Karniol-Tambour said Tuesday U.S. stocks are a "good thing" to hold, adding she expects robust economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking at a Yahoo Finance Invest event, Karniol-Tambour said the U.S. growth outlook is driving stocks higher despite a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield to a four-month high following Trump's victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"We probably still have room to run on growth, even under a scenario of tariffs with a lot of the unknowns," she said. Trump vowed during his campaign to slap tariffs on an array of imported goods, which experts say could trigger a surge in inflation that requires interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up almost 5% since Trump's election victory.

Higher economic productivity, however, could help offset the impact of tariffs on inflation, Karniol-Tambour said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Bridgewater Associates Co-Chief Investment Officer Karen Karniol-Tambour said Tuesday U.S. stocks are a "good thing" to hold, adding she expects robust economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump.
bridgewater, stocks, trump, rally
144
2024-04-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved