×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Money | Bridgewater hedge fund | Federal Reserve | tapering | Greg Jensen | Coca-Cola

Bridgewater's Jensen Says Fed Taper Will Be Faster Than Expected

Bridgewater's Jensen Says Fed Taper Will Be Faster Than Expected
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 26 August 2021 03:12 PM

The Federal Reserve will likely taper its asset purchases faster than the markets expect, and interest rates will rise more quickly as well, according to Greg Jensen of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.

“The economy is going to pull the Fed,” Jensen, the firm’s co-chief investment officer, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday. “There’s certainly inflation well above their target and we think it will continue to accelerate if the Fed doesn’t move.”

The central bank’s accommodative monetary policy in the face of robust growth presents opportunities for investors, Jensen said. Bridgewater favors shares of companies with cash flows that will move with the economy, he said. The firm added Coca-Cola Co., Walmart Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, among others, in the second quarter, according to its 13F filing released earlier this month.

“The biggest arbitrage you can take in the world right now is take what the policy makers are giving you,” Jensen said. “They’re giving you incredibly low interest rates relative to high nominal GDP growth.”

Fed officials have highlighted increased risks from the delta variant, which could affect the pace of economic recovery from the pandemic and alter its willingness to scale back its bond buying.

Two Fed officials made hawkish comments this week urging the central bank to start tapering its asset-purchase program. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has struck a more patient tone and will give his take on the policy outlook Friday in a virtual speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Federal Reserve will likely taper its asset purchases faster than the markets expect, and interest rates will rise more quickly as well, according to Greg Jensen of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund."The economy is going to pull the Fed," Jensen,...
Bridgewater hedge fund, Federal Reserve, tapering, Greg Jensen, Coca-Cola
254
2021-12-26
Thursday, 26 August 2021 03:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved