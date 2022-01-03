×
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Bridgewater CEO David McCormick | Senate run

Bridgewater CEO McCormick to Leave for Senate Run

David McCormick, CEO of Bridgewater
President-elect Donald Trump (left) and David McCormick, then the president of the management committee at Bridgewater Associates and now Bridgewater CEO, pose for a photo before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Getty Images, 2016 file photo)

Monday, 03 January 2022 01:03 PM

Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive Officer David McCormick plans to step down from his role to run for an open United States Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the world's largest hedge fund said Monday.

The company appointed Deputy CEO Nir Bar Dea and co-Chair of operating board of directors Mark Bertolini as co-CEOs with immediate effect.

McCormick, who joined the investment management company in 2009, was named a co-CEO in 2017. He became the sole head in April when co-CEO Eileen Murray left.

McCormick has previously served as the U.S. Treasury under Secretary for International Affairs in the George W. Bush administration.

The outgoing CEO joins ranks with other prominent Wall Street veterans who recently switched to politics. In October, Citigroup Inc Vice-Chairman Ray McGuire stepped down to run for mayor of New York.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


