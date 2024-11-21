WATCH TV LIVE

Incoming FCC Chair: Starlink Subsidy Renewal Unlikely

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C. (Graeme Sloan/AP/2023 file)

Thursday, 21 November 2024 12:46 PM EST

The incoming chair of the Federal Communications Commission said it is "very unlikely" the commission could reconsider its 2022 decision to deny Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet unit Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who is set to become chair on Jan. 20, told reporters further action was unlikely because following a 2023 decision to affirm the denial there had not been any further reconsideration or appeal by Starlink.

Procedurally "it's very unlikely the FCC would revisit that" but Carr added he has not fully reviewed the issue. The FCC said in December 2023 that the decision was based on Starlink's failure to meet basic program requirements.

