Brazil April Beef Exports to US Soar Despite Tariffs

Brazilian beef exporters sold some 48,000 metric tons of beef into the United States last month despite enforcement of a new 10% tariff by Washington, Roberto Perosa, head of Brazilian beef lobby Abiec, said Thursday.

Perosa told a press conference that the volume was "a big surprise" because it compares with roughly 8,000 tons of Brazilian beef sold to U.S. importers in the year-ago month.

For sales outside a predetermined annual quota of 65,000 tons, Brazilian beef was previously subject to a 26.4% tariff in the United States. An additional 10% tariff now applies. For Brazilian beef sales inside the quota, the U.S. administration imposed a tariff of 10%, from zero previously, Perosa said.

The annual quote of 65,000 tons was filled in January.

China remains Brazil's main export destination for beef products, but a severe shortage of cattle in the United States has boosted demand for beef imports, including from Brazilian and Australian suppliers, Perosa said.

Citing data from consultancy Datagro, Perosa said Brazil could become the world's biggest beef producer in 2026, replacing the United States, where ranchers face difficulties to increase cattle inventories and companies would tend to produce less beef.

Brazil is already the world's biggest beef exporter.