Boost Mobile Available for $25/Month for Life

Dish Network Wednesday began offering its Boost Infinite mobile phone plan for $25 a month for life, guaranteed, in an effort to lure customers away from AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.



The Boost Infinite service will be available only in beta version, with a full nationwide rollout in 2023, Bloomberg reports. The price is less than half of what other, giant mobile phone providers charge.



To get the low-cost, no-frills phone service, customers must sign up with a credit card or electronic payment and pay separately for fees, taxes and any streaming service add-ons. Once customers use up a 30-gigabyte cap, speeds will automatically be slowed.



To make enrolling in the service easier for customers, Dish will not subject them to a cumbersome credit application but perform a soft check on their credit quality instead.



To make it easier for AT&T and T-Mobile customers to switch to Boost, Dish has network-sharing agreements with those carriers.



In the meanwhile, Dish is continuing to invest to build its own higher-speed, more reliable 5G network for its lower-end phones; currently, the Dish 5G network can only be accessed via a $900 Motorola Edge+ phone in 120 cities in the U.S., including Las Vegas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Dish hopes to roll out additional compatible devices in the first quarter of 2023. In 2018, it committed $10 billion or more to build out its 5G, cloud-based, wireless network.

