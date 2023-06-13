Baby Boomers Are Living It Up

Baby Boomers are enjoying life, spoiling themselves with cruises, dinners out and hotel stays—while Gen X, Gen Z and Millennials are scrimping.

Household spending in the U.S. dipped by 0.2% year-over-year in May, but there is a “significant gap” in disposable income by age right now that Bank of America Senior Economist David Tinsley calls “fairly unusual,” CNN reports.

Traditionalists, also known as the Silent Generation, increased their spending by 5.3% in May, while Boomers shelled out 2.2% more. By comparison, younger folks cut back on purchases by 1.5%.

Lining the pockets of Boomers, 59-77 years of age, and even the Silent Generation, 78-95, are larger Social Security checks this year due to inflation. Social Security recipients got an 8.7% cost of living adjustment starting in January.

Averaging $146 a month, it was the biggest increase for recipients in 42 years.

BofA also tracked increased spending by older, affluent households.

Overall, older Americans are “splurging,” especially now that the pandemic is over, Tinsley says.

By comparison, Gen X (41-56), Millennials (25-40) and Gen Z (9-24), are grappling with high housing costs, primarily due to inflation, and $1.6 trillion in student debt payments, which are expected to come back due in August after being suspended during the pandemic and “forgiven” by President Biden.

Anticipating those student loan payments, the majority of which are held by people 49 and younger, Americans are already cutting back on their spending.

“It's coming down the tracks pretty fast now,” Tinsley says.



