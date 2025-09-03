Long-Dated Bond Selloff Deepens as Gold Hits Records

A global slide in long-dated bonds extended Wednesday, sending Japan's government borrowing costs to record highs, as mounting concerns over government debt sustainability and long-term inflation also rattled investors in Europe.

Spot gold hit all-time high of $3,546.99 earlier in the session as the rush out of long-term government debt, traditionally considered low-risk, sparked a hunt for alternative safe-haven assets.

The 30-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield hit an unprecedented 3.255% on Wednesday morning, following a run-up in similarly dated UK gilts and U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday.

"Several factors are likely playing together here. The usual suspects are the uncertainty on how inflation might come back again, and the fiscal concerns given the elevated debt levels of some major economies," said Dario Messi, head of fixed income research at Julius Baer.

"There are also some idiosyncratic and country-specific elements (i.e. Japan or France) weighing on government bond prices."

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly rose above 5% in the Asian trading session on Wednesday and last stood at 4.987%, and with yields at this level, investors are starting to watch for spillovers into other asset classes.

"The 5% level is going to be impactful to equities," said Josh Chastant, portfolio manager, public markets at GuideStone Funds.

"And you are starting to see some of that pressure, but it also means that we are getting to attractive levels on bonds."

As European bond markets began trading, Germany's 30-year yield was little changed at 3.413%, close to its highest level in 14 years, and British 30-year gilt yields rose 6 basis points to a fresh post-1998 high of 5.752%, before recovering.

These 30-year tenors have been soaring around the world as investors fret about the scale of state borrowing and less demand for long-dated bonds from investors around the world.

The gap between two-year and 30-year U.S. government bond yields stands at about 133 bps, around its highest since December 2021, while the comparable measure in Britain is the highest since 2017.

The global trend would likely feed on itself, analysts said, because higher yields in Japan meant Japanese savers who had for decades looked to overseas assets for income now had fewer reasons to buy non-domestic government debt.

"Global bond markets no longer benefit from the Japanese hunt for yield," L&G Asia head of investment strategy Ben Bennett, said.

"It’s a perfect storm for long-dated bonds and a headache for governments."

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes in her autumn budget to remain in line with her fiscal targets, while in France Prime Minister Francois Bayrou looks set to lose a confidence vote as opposition parties balk at his spending cuts.

RIPPLE EFFECTS

Britain's pound fell to a four-week low against the dollar of $1.3334 and Japan's yen was a touch softer at 148.60 per dollar after sliding 0.8% in the previous session.

European and U.S. stock markets remained unscathed as traders pinned their hopes on an anticipated U.S. rate cut, with Europe's Stoxx up 0.4% in early dealings GMT and U.S. S&P 500 futures about 0.4% higher.

But Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 0.69% as worries about the nation's financial health and political stability increased with government departments presenting record budget requests.

Senior aides to Prime Minster Shigeru Ishiba, including Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, also offered to resign from key leadership positions to take responsibility for the party's defeat in the July 20 upper house election.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4%.

TARIFF TREMORS

Attention now turns to services data in Europe early on Wednesday for indications of how countries are weathering the unpredictable tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump on Tuesday said his administration will ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling on tariffs that an appeals court found illegal last week. The court allowed for the tariffs to stay in place until October 14.

U.S. manufacturing contracted for a sixth straight month in August as factories grappled with the impact of import tariffs, data showed on Tuesday, helping to drive Brent crude oil 0.5% lower to $68.80 a barrel on Wednesday morning. U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday will be preceded by data on job openings and private payrolls, offering an update on the labor market that has become the focus of policy debate at the Fed.

Markets widely expect the Fed to lower interest rates later this month, pricing in an 89% chance of a 25-basis-point cut.