WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bond | fund | inflows

US Bond Funds Attract First Weekly Inflow in 6 Weeks

US Bond Funds Attract First Weekly Inflow in 6 Weeks
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 25 April 2025 09:53 AM EDT

U.S. bond funds recorded net inflows in the week through April 23 for the first time in six weeks, as a selloff in U.S. bond markets eased and investors grew hopeful about a potential de-escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China.

According to LSEG Lipper data, investors purchased U.S. bond funds of a net $206 million during the week, that halted their five-week selling streak.

The Trump administration is considering lowering tariffs on Chinese imports pending talks with Beijing, a source said on Wednesday, as the U.S. noted this week that China is weighing exemptions for some American goods from its 125% tariffs.

U.S. mortgage funds attracted a massive $4.84 billion, the largest amount for a week since at least October 2017.

U.S. short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds also witnessed a net $1.59 billion in inflows, while general domestic taxable fixed income funds saw net sales of approximately $2.61 billion.

At the same time, weekly outflows from U.S. equity funds eased to a net $1.35 billion during the week, from about $10.44 billion in the previous week.

Sectoral equity funds remained out of favor for an eighth successive week as investors withdrew a net $2.13 billion from these funds.

The financial, tech and consumer staples sectors saw major outflows at $1.33 billion, $499 million and $494 million, respectively.

Investors, meanwhile, bought $24.43 billion worth of U.S. money market funds after two weeks of selling.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. bond funds recorded net inflows in the week through April 23 for the first time in six weeks, as a selloff in U.S. bond markets eased and investors grew hopeful about a potential de-escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China.
bond, fund, inflows
237
2025-53-25
Friday, 25 April 2025 09:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved