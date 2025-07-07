Boeing Secures $2.8B Space Force Satellite Contract

Boeing said it had secured a $2.8 billion U.S. contract to develop and produce two satellites with options for two more.

The Space Force’s Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) program will deliver space-based nuclear, command, control, and communications for the U.S. president and joint strategic global forces.

Boeing is set to deliver the first of two space vehicles by 2031, Boeing said Thursday.

When deployed in geostationary orbit, the ESS will provide persistent coverage to strategic warfighters worldwide.