SEC Probing Boeing's Statements on Safety Practices

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating statements made by Boeing Co. about its safety practices after a panel blew out mid-air on a 737 MAX flight operated by Alaska Airlines in January, Bloomberg Law reported Thursday.

The SEC will look into whether the planemaker or its executives misled investors, in violation of the Wall Street regulator's rules, the report said, citing three people familiar with the development.

Boeing declined a Reuters request for comment, while the SEC did not immediately respond.