Boeing Reorganizes Defense, Space & Security Business Unit

Boeing Co. said Thursday that it will consolidate the planemaker's troubled defense unit into four units from eight and announced a series of executive leadership changes.
The consolidated divisions include Vertical Lift, Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers, Air Dominance and Space, Intelligence & Weapon Systems, the company said.
Additionally, Boeing Global Services (BGS) will integrate all government services – domestic and international – into one organization.
© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.