Boeing Reorganizes Defense, Space & Security Business Unit

Boeing Reorganizes Defense, Space & Security Business Unit
Thursday, 17 November 2022 02:48 PM EST

Boeing Co. said Thursday that it will consolidate the planemaker's troubled defense unit into four units from eight and announced a series of executive leadership changes.

The consolidated divisions include Vertical Lift, Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers, Air Dominance and Space, Intelligence & Weapon Systems, the company said.

Additionally, Boeing Global Services (BGS) will integrate all government services – domestic and international – into one organization.

