Boeing Doesn't Expect All-New Jets Before Mid-2030s

Boeing Co. CEO Dave Calhoun speaks during a ceremony for the delivery of the final Boeing 747 jumbo jet, Jan. 31, 2023, in Everett, Wash. (John Froschauer/AP)

Tuesday, 23 May 2023 10:09 AM EDT

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun Tuesday said that planemakers were unlikely to introduce all-new jet designs before the mid-2030s, citing the pace of emerging propulsion and wing technology.

However, Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told a conference he would advise planemakers Boeing, Airbus and Embraer to "start looking now" at sustainable new platforms.

Both executives were speaking in a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg.

