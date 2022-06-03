×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: boeing ceo dave calhoun | u.s. economy outlook | dreamliner | faa

Boeing CEO 'Confident' on Liquidity, Cash Flow

Boeing CEO 'Confident' on Liquidity, Cash Flow
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is recognized during a ceremony to sign a trade agreement between the US and China in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan.15, 2020. (Getty Images)

Friday, 03 June 2022 09:18 AM

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Friday the U.S. planemaker has no immediate plan to tap equity markets, and signaled progress toward winning approval from U.S. air safety regulators to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner.

"I'm confident on the liquidity front," Calhoun told a Bernstein conference. "Cash flow is getting better every quarter. We're at that stage now where we can start to quietly pay down debt."

Calhoun also said Boeing received a "clear response letter" from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration regarding its certification package submission on the 787 Dreamliner, but there is always work to do post-application.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Friday the U.S. planemaker has no immediate plan to tap equity markets, and signaled progress toward winning approval from U.S. air safety regulators to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner.
boeing ceo dave calhoun, u.s. economy outlook, dreamliner, faa
102
2022-18-03
Friday, 03 June 2022 09:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved