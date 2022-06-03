Boeing CEO 'Confident' on Liquidity, Cash Flow

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Friday the U.S. planemaker has no immediate plan to tap equity markets, and signaled progress toward winning approval from U.S. air safety regulators to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner.

"I'm confident on the liquidity front," Calhoun told a Bernstein conference. "Cash flow is getting better every quarter. We're at that stage now where we can start to quietly pay down debt."

Calhoun also said Boeing received a "clear response letter" from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration regarding its certification package submission on the 787 Dreamliner, but there is always work to do post-application.