Families of Boeing 737 MAX Crash Victims Seek $25B

Families of victims of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8 that crashed in 2019, attend Boeing CEO's testimony during a hearing of a Senate Energy and National Resources Committee subcommittee on the company's safety record, Washington, DC, June 18, 2024. (Allison Bailey/AP)

Wednesday, 19 June 2024 11:48 AM EDT

Relatives of the victims of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes asked the Justice Department Wednesday to seek a fine against the planemaker of up to $24.78 billion and move forward with a criminal prosecution.

The Justice Department said in May it determined Boeing violated a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement that shielded the company from a criminal charge arising from fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

Boeing last week told the government it did not violate the agreement.

Federal prosecutors have until July 7 to inform a federal judge in Texas of their plans, which could include proceeding with a criminal case and negotiating a plea deal with Boeing.

