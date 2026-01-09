Bob's Discount Furniture Files for US IPO

Furniture store chain Bob's Discount Furniture, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, filed for an initial public offering in the United States Friday.
Private equity firms are expected to step up their activity in 2026, as exits remain slow and holding periods extend, creating pressure to return more cash to their investors.
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering.
Bob's Discount will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BOBS."
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.