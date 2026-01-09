Bob's Discount Furniture Files for US IPO

Furniture store chain Bob's Discount Furniture, backed by private equity firm ‍Bain Capital, ‍filed for an initial public offering ⁠in the United States Friday.

Private equity ​firms are expected to step up their ‍activity in 2026, as exits remain ⁠slow and holding periods extend, creating pressure to return more cash ⁠to ​their investors.

J.P. ⁠Morgan and Morgan Stanley ‍are the lead underwriters ‌for the offering.

Bob's Discount will list on the ⁠New ​York ‍Stock Exchange under the symbol "BOBS."