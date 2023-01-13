×
Tags: bny mellon layoffs

BNY Mellon to Cut 1,500 Jobs This Year

BNY Mellon Pittsburgh (AP)

Friday, 13 January 2023 11:51 AM EST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is planning to cut 1,500 jobs, or around 3% of its workforce, this year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Separately on Friday, the bank reported a 38% drop in fourth-quarter profit to $509 million.

Banks heavily reliant on capital markets have been cutting jobs due to a slowdown in dealmaking, as the economic outlook worsens with the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


