BMW Offers Heated Seats via Subscription

BMW is adding another option to its growing list of subscription add-ons: heated seats.



For $18 a month, BMW owners can activate the service remotely through its BMW ConnectedDrive Store.



Other BMW Functions on Demand include remote start ($12), high beams ($12), safety camera alerts ($30) and an online music library ($213).



BMW believes offering these enhancements via subscription, as opposed to upon purchasing or leasing a car at the dealership, lets customers lower upfront costs, CNN Business reports.



Because the subscriptions are monthly, customers in seasonal climates also might decide to only pay for heated seats in winter months, for instance.



In addition, BMW owners don’t have to go to a service station or BMW dealership to begin any of these upgrades, since they can be switched on through its “over-the-air-software.”



Several other car manufacturers offer similar bells-and-whistles via subscription, including Subaru and Tesla.