BMW Recalls 720,000 Cars Over Short Circuit Concern

The BMW X1 SUV (Garry Lotulung/AP)

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 07:28 AM EDT

BMW is recalling 720,796 U.S. vehicles over concerns of a short circuit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

"An improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit," the NHTSA said.

The recall includes some crossovers including the X1 and X5, along with some 5-series sedans among other models.

Dealers will inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector as necessary, and install a protective shield for free, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

The NHTSA also said that BMW was aware of about 18 customer complaints, concerns or field instances but has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to this report in the U.S.

