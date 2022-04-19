×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blackstone | american campus communities | reit

Blackstone to Buy American Campus Communities for $12.8B

Blackstone to Buy American Campus Communities for $12.8B
(AP)

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 09:09 AM

Blackstone Inc. will buy American Campus Communities Inc. for $12.8 billion including debt, the student housing company said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest alternative asset manager bets on rents rising after colleges reopen.

ACC owns 166 properties across 71 university markets including Arizona State University and the University of Texas at Austin.

The per-share price of the all-cash deal is $65.47, nearly 14% higher than ACC's last stock close. Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company surged nearly 13% to $64.84 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The deal comes months after Jonathan Litt's activist investment firm Land & Buildings sought a seat on ACC's board and urged the company to sell its assets aggressively and buy back stock.

M&A activity in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector reached a record high in 2021 thanks to cheap capital from low interest rates, a robust U.S. housing market and an economic recovery from the pandemic.

In 2021, REIT M&A transaction volumes rose to $140 billion from $17 billion in the previous year, according to real estate services provider JLL.

ACC said it will be taken private through Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc and Blackstone Property Partners.

In another bet on real estate, Blackstone in December agreed to buy Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a $3.6 billion deal.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Blackstone Inc. will buy American Campus Communities Inc. for $12.8 billion including debt, the student housing company said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest alternative asset manager bets on rents rising after colleges reopen.
blackstone, american campus communities, reit
217
2022-09-19
Tuesday, 19 April 2022 09:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved