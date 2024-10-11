BlackRock Assets Hit Record $11.5T Amid Private Market Push

BlackRock's assets under management hit a record high for the third straight quarter as a U.S. stock market rally boosted inflows, while the world's largest asset manager continued a push to expand its footprint in private markets.

Assets managed by BlackRock shot to $11.48 trillion in the period, compared with $9.10 trillion a year earlier and $10.65 trillion in the second quarter, the company said Friday.

That growth came as stocks reversed an August sell-off and broadened their rally in the third quarter, boosted by renewed hopes of a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

BlackRock is expanding its offerings to become an all-in-one platform for investors by integrating public and private markets. "Our strategy is ambitious, and our strategy is working," Larry Fink, chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

The company's shares were recently up 3.6% on Friday. They have advanced about 18% in 2024 as of last close, trailing the 21% jump in the S&P 500.

Last week, the New York-based firm completed its $12.5 billion acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, adding over $100 billion in assets to its kitty. Later this year, it is expected to close its $3.2 billion acquisition of private markets data provider Preqin.

The two deals are expected to bolster BlackRock's presence in infrastructure investments and in private markets, both key areas of growth.

"Growing public deficits are only going to expand the role of private markets in powering economic growth," Fink said in an earnings call on Friday.

BlackRock registered $160 billion in long-term net inflows in the third quarter. Total net inflows hit a quarterly record of $221.18 billion, up from $2.57 billion a year ago. A majority of the long-term inflows were captured by ETFs, at $97.41 billion. Clients poured in $62.74 billion into BlackRock's fixed-income products.

Asset managers have contended with softer inflows in recent years as interest rate hikes boosted the appeal of safe-haven assets like cash.

But with interest rates expected to fall as the Federal Reserve continues a long-anticipated easing cycle it kicked off in September, some of that money could flow into assets such as fixed income products, a development Fink said could occur in a more “normalized” but "relatively high-rate environment.”

Equity market benchmarks finished higher in the third quarter, with the S&P 500 gaining 5.4%, while the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 6.2%.

BlackRock's net income rose to $1.63 billion, or $10.90 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.60 billion, or $10.66 per share, a year earlier.

"The combination of a strong ETF franchise, an expansion into private markets, a favorable market tailwind, and contributions from acquisitions combined to widen the moat around BlackRock,” said Catherine Seifert, equity analyst at CFRA.