×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blackrock | credit suisse | UBS AG

BlackRock Opts Out of Any Credit Suisse Takeover Plan

Saturday, 18 March 2023 12:18 PM EDT

BlackRock said on Saturday it had no plans or interest in acquiring embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse, a spokesperson for the U.S. asset manager told Reuters.

"BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse and has no interest in doing so," the spokesperson said.

The Financial Times reported BlackRock had been working on a rival bid for Credit Suisse aiming to counter a plan for UBS AG to acquire the struggling bank. It later updated that story to include BlackRock's denial of any interest or involvement in such a deal.

The FT cited five people with knowledge of the matter as saying the world's largest asset manager had evaluated a number of options and had talked with other investors.

The FT said that possible options included bids for only individual parts of the business.

Reuters earlier reported Credit Suisse was weighing up its survival options and was under pressure from regulators to pursue a deal with UBS.

Separately, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday UBS was examining a takeover of Credit Suisse that could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
BlackRock said on Saturday it had no plans or interest in acquiring embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse, a spokesperson for the U.S. asset manager told Reuters.
blackrock, credit suisse, UBS AG
203
2023-18-18
Saturday, 18 March 2023 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved