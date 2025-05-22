WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blackrock | climate | lawsuit | republican | states

US Expected to Support Red States in BlackRock Climate Case

US Expected to Support Red States in BlackRock Climate Case
BlackRock's New York headquarters (AP)

Thursday, 22 May 2025 11:11 AM EDT

U.S. federal antitrust enforcers were expected to express support Thursday for arguments wielded by Republican states that accuse asset managers BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street of conspiring through climate activism to decrease coal output, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission were expected to file a statement of interest in the case where Texas and 12 other states claim the companies used their substantial holdings in U.S. coal companies to discourage competition.

The development marks a political setback for the top asset managers. With some $27 trillion among them, BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street have come under fire from conservative Republicans, many from energy-producing states, who say the firms wrongly put environmental and social concerns above maximizing returns for their customers.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. federal antitrust enforcers were expected to express support Thursday for arguments wielded by Republican states that accuse asset managers BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street of conspiring through climate activism to decrease coal output, two sources familiar with...
blackrock, climate, lawsuit, republican, states
131
2025-11-22
Thursday, 22 May 2025 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved