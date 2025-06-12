BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Not Leaving Anytime Soon

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said Thursday he was not planning to leave the asset manager anytime soon.

Fink said BlackRock had a strong leadership team, despite some of the firm's senior leaders moving on in recent years.

A recent wave of senior executive departures has reignited speculation about Fink's eventual successor.

Fink said it was a top priority for him and President Rob Kapito to make sure that they are developing the next generation of leaders for BlackRock.

"The colleagues we are welcoming from GIP, Preqin, and HPS will also be great leaders at BlackRock," Fink said.

BlackRock spent about $25 billion in 2024 on infrastructure investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and private credit firm HPS Investment Partners. It also struck a $3.2 billion deal to acquire UK data provider Preqin.