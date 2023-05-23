×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bj | costco | dicks sporting goods | foot locker | urban outfitters

Mid-Cap Retail Stocks Slip After Latest Batch of Results

Mid-Cap Retail Stocks Slip After Latest Batch of Results
New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, right, slaps hands with a student from Brooklyn Community Services' Jets Academy shop at Dick's Sporting Goods in East Hanover, N.J. (Dennis Waszak Jr./AP)

Tuesday, 23 May 2023 01:05 PM EDT

Shares of U.S. mid-cap retailers mostly eased on Tuesday as the latest batch of quarterly results from companies including BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings provided more disappointments from the industry.

Shares of BJ's were down 6.6% and earlier hit their lowest level since July 2022 after the company reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' expectations.

Shares of its bigger rival, Costco Wholesale, were down 1.3%. Costco has a current market value of about $215 billion compared with BJ's approximate $9 billion, per Refinitiv.

At the same time, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc were moving between positive and negative territory early on Tuesday after the company reported mostly upbeat quarterly results.

But Dick's Sporting Goods and other retailers fell sharply last week in sympathy with Foot Locker, whose stock plunged 27% after the footwear retailer cut its annual sales and profit forecasts.

Analysts at D.A. Davidson wrote that they expected "a bit of a relief rally" in Dick's Sporting Goods after its selloff last week. "Their 1Q23 print was solid in our view, not perfect," they wrote, adding, "the company is taking share in a challenging environment."

Foot Locker's stock was trading down near flat by midday Tuesday, while shares of apparel and footwear company VF Corp., which reports results after the closing bell, were little changed as well. It includes such brands as Vans.

Among other retail stocks declining on Tuesday, shares of Urban Outfitters were down 1.3% ahead of the lifestyle retailer's quarterly results, also due after the closing bell.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Shares of U.S. mid-cap retailers mostly eased on Tuesday as the latest batch of quarterly results from companies including BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings provided more disappointments from the industry.
bj, costco, dicks sporting goods, foot locker, urban outfitters
251
2023-05-23
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 01:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved