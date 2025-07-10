WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bitcoin | 112 | 000 | record

Bitcoin Leaps to All-Time Peak Just Shy of $112K

Bitcoin Leaps to All-Time Peak Just Shy of $112K
(AP)

Thursday, 10 July 2025 07:49 AM EDT

Bitcoin climbed to an all-time high near $112,000 late Wednesday, bolstered by an increased risk appetite and persistent institutional demand as traditional financial market players embraced the world's largest cryptocurrency.

It touched a record peak of $111,988.90 and was last up 0.4% at $111,100 at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Since the beginning of the year, bitcoin has advanced more than 18%.

"Bitcoin is the only asset I am aware of where it becomes less risky as it grows in size," wrote Anthony Pompliano, founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management in a letter to investors on Wednesday.

"There were few sophisticated capital allocators who could gain exposure when bitcoin was $100-200 billion market cap. Now that the asset is measured in trillions, almost every capital allocator on the planet can put the exposure on."

The Trump administration's crypto-friendly policies have bolstered digital assets overall, opening pools of capital to the sector.

For instance, Trump Media & Technology Group, run by the U.S. president's family, is looking to launch an exchange-traded fund that will invest in multiple crypto tokens, including bitcoin, ether, solana and ripple, according to a filing with the U.S. markets regulator on Tuesday.

Bitcoin's rally also spread to other cryptocurrencies.

Ether, the second-largest digital currency in terms of market capitalization, also rallied, hitting a one-month high of $2,794.95. It last traded up 5.4% at $2,740.99.

Other crypto-related stocks also gained. Strategy, co-founded by the leading voice in the bitcoin treasury movement Michael Saylor, rose 4.7% to $415.41, while Coinbase Global advanced 5.4% to $373.85.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Bitcoin climbed to an all-time high near $112,000 late Wednesday, bolstered by an increased risk appetite and persistent institutional demand as traditional financial market players embraced the world's largest cryptocurrency.
bitcoin, 112, 000, record
255
2025-49-10
Thursday, 10 July 2025 07:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved