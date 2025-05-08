WATCH TV LIVE

Bitcoin Tops $100,000 on Trade Deal Optimism

Thursday, 08 May 2025

Bitcoin topped $100,000 Thursday for the first time since early February, bolstered by a wide-ranging deal between the United States and the United Kingdom in a sign that perhaps U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with the rest of the world is easing.

By midday, bitcoin was trading at $101,402.19, a 4.8% gain on the day. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has clawed its way back into positive territory for the year, although it remains off the all-time high above $107,000 reached in December.

Thursday, 08 May 2025 12:13 PM
